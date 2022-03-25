Atlee drops an adorable PIC with wife Krishna Priya as they visit a restaurant

Theri director Atlee has shared a romantic picture with his better half Krishna Priya. The lovebirds are seen enjoying a warm embrace in this adorable click. They twinned in black as they stepped out for a quick bite.

The Mersal maker has done some praiseworthy work in the past and has an equally promising project lineup for the near future. Atlee is presently helming the movie tentatively titled Lion that stars Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Lady Superstar Nayanthara will also be a part of this highly discussed venture. The actress will be joining the crew for the Mumbai schedule of Atlee's next. The reports suggest that post wrapping up this shoot, the director will start working with Allu Arjun for another exciting venture.

Check out the picture below:

The latest buzz around the filmmaker is that he has approached Varun Dhawan for the Hindi remake of his 2016 flick, Theri. Although an official confirmation about the project is still awaited. But if materialised, this will be the maiden movie of the actor and director duo.

The Tamil thriller drama starred Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead pair. The film came to the theatres worldwide on 14 April 2016 and managed to garner positive reviews from both critics and the audience. They specifically applauded the lead cast's performance and the direction of the film

Theri turned out to be the highest-grossing Tamil film of that year and even received several awards. It will be thrilling to see how the Hindi rendition of the film turns out.

