Atlee Kumar pens a sweet note to wish his 'angel wife' Priya on her birthday; See PIC

In a beautiful message, director Atlee has penned a sweet note to wish his wife Priya on her birthday. Along with the note, Atlee has also shared a cute photo with his beautiful wife. They both can be seen holding each other in bright smiles. Atlee called Priya an angel and the best gift.

Sharing the pic on Instagram with Priya, Atlee wrote, "You are the bestest gift of my life.. God sent angel who is a wife and a daughter to me.. I always cherish this greatest blessing.. My biggest strength and pillar of support.. You are my everything now and always @priyaatlee Love you Beckyyyy Happiest Birthday to you."

Atlee and Priya dated each other for 8 years before getting married in 2014. The couple never miss a moment to flaunt their love and it is all literally all things cute. They set major relationship goals.

Also Read: Atlee & Priya's anniversary post for each other is all about unconditional love and togetherness

On the work front, Meanwhile, Atlee is working on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's untitled film. Nayanthara plays an investigating officer while Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a dual role. There were reports about Nayanthara has quit the film due to SRK's son Aryan Khan's ongoing case but this is not true.