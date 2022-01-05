Atlee Kumar & wife Priya make a romantic pair as they groove to Vignesh Shivan- Nayanthara's song in the snow

Atlee and his wife Priya are one of the cutest couples in the South industry. Their PDA-filled pics and videos will melt your heart as they set major couple goals. Today, yet again, they have managed to steal our hearts with their romantic video posted by the director on social media.

Atlee took to Instagram and shared a video with Priya grooving to Nayanthara's song from Vignesh Shivan's film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. In the video, Atlee and Priya can be seen hugging and being romantic as they enjoyed the snow. The couple rang in their New Year 2022 in Jammu and Kashmir. This video happens to be from their celebrations and one can't miss it for sure.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Atlee and Priya dated each other for 8 years before getting married in 2014. The couple has always managed to win hearts with love-dovey posts for each other on social media and has been setting goals since years.

Vignesh Shivan is helming a Tamil film titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara, Samantha and Vignesh Shivan. An official release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Atlee is working on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's untitled film. Nayanthara plays an investigating officer while Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a dual role.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's baby to Vignesh Shivan- Nayanthara's wedding, here are a few things to look forward in 2022