Atlee opens up on his dream project with Ajith Kumar; says there’s a massive script waiting for him

Atlee, the director of massive hits like Mersal, Bigil, and recently Jawan opened up about how he already has a massive script ready for Tamil actor Ajith Kumar. The director conveyed how he is very fond of the actor and would love to work with him.

Atlee has been in the headlines for quite some time now, considering how his recent film with Shah Rukh Khan was a huge blockbuster in cinemas and raked in a large sum of money as well. The success of Jawan has made Atlee one of the most sought-after filmmakers in India.

Atlee reveals he reached out to Ajith's manager

In conversation with Indian anchor Gobinath, Atlee opened up about how he has a script ready for Ajith Kumar and is only waiting for a call from him to do it. The director conveyed that he had tried reaching out to Suresh Chandra (Ajith Kumar’s manager) for narrating the film to the actor but it hasn’t come together as of yet.

He added that if the film does shape up, it will be a massive movie that will be a blast in theaters.

Moreover, the director also talked about how he met with Ajith Kumar for the very first time. The director said that actress Nayanthara had introduced him to Ajith Kumar during the shoot of their film Aarambam which was released back in 2013. The actor looked at him and asked “Have you finished your schooling? Do complete it okay.”

The director also added that Ajith Kumar called him up and consoled him during a tough time in his life, always being a gentleman.

Atlee’s Workfront

Atlee is on a high from his recent flick Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone. But the director's pumped the brakes on work for a sec to hang with his little one.

Other than that he is expected to be in the writing stage of his next film. The fact that he is in talks with Allu Arjun for a film has already been conveyed and recently Atlee also confirmed that he is trying to find a subject for a film that could bring in both Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan together. He also added that a Hollywood writer is likely to collaborate with him for a film but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

ALSO READ: Jawan fame Atlee opens up on plagiarism accusation; says a large crowd wants to bring him down