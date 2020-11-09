  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Atlee pens an emotional message to Priya Atlee on their 7th wedding anniversary; Shares PHOTOS

Atlee took to his Twitter space and shared some photos with his wife and former actor Priya as they both celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary.
4432 reads Mumbai
Atlee pens an emotional message to Priya Atlee on their 7th wedding anniversary; Shares PHOTOSAtlee pens an emotional message to Priya Atlee on their 7th wedding anniversary; Shares PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In a beautiful message, director Atlee has penned an emotional note to his wife Priya on their 7th wedding anniversary. Along with the note, Atlee has also shared some photos with his beautiful wife. They both can be seen having a whale of a time in the photos. In the emotional post, Atlee stated that Priya is his friend, child and his whole world. Calling her ‘Suji’, Atlee said that Priya is his precious person.

He wrote, “Happy 6th wed anniversary @priyaatlee we have faced so many ups downs together in life, ur like a shock absorber u make the right balance & have guided me to take right decisions in life though ur still my kid my lovely friend, crime partner, wife & everything to me in this world, ur the most precious person I have ever earned in my life, love u suji entering the 7 th year, more romantic madness continues neethaney neethaneyy”.

See his post here:

Also Read: Suriya spills the beans about his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru: We have taken a lot of real life inspiration

Meanwhile, on the work front, Atlee’s last directorial venture was Bigil starring Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara as the leading actors. Reportedly, he is all set to direct a Bollywood movie with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead actor and it is expected that an official update will be made soon. As far as his production venture is concerned, his next film is titled Andhaghaaram. The film has Arjun Das as the lead actor, Pooja Ramachandiran will be seen as the leading lady.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Samantha Akkineni wishes director Atlee on his birthday; Says 'So proud of all of your achievements'
Atlee posts an EMOTIONAL condolence message after Priya’s grandfather passes away; Says he was like his friend
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Atlee, Sivakarthikeyan are friends like family and this THROWBACK PHOTO is a proof
Nayanthara looks radiant as she has a fun time with her friends from Atlee’s Raja Rani in this THROWBACK PHOTO
Throwback Thursday: When Nayanthara, Atlee and Priya came together to celebrate Vignesh Shivan’s birthday
Thalapathy Vijay and director Atlee to join hands yet again?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement