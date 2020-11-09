Atlee pens an emotional message to Priya Atlee on their 7th wedding anniversary; Shares PHOTOS

Atlee took to his Twitter space and shared some photos with his wife and former actor Priya as they both celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary.

In a beautiful message, director Atlee has penned an emotional note to his wife Priya on their 7th wedding anniversary. Along with the note, Atlee has also shared some photos with his beautiful wife. They both can be seen having a whale of a time in the photos. In the emotional post, Atlee stated that Priya is his friend, child and his whole world. Calling her ‘Suji’, Atlee said that Priya is his precious person.

He wrote, “Happy 6th wed anniversary @priyaatlee we have faced so many ups downs together in life, ur like a shock absorber u make the right balance & have guided me to take right decisions in life though ur still my kid my lovely friend, crime partner, wife & everything to me in this world, ur the most precious person I have ever earned in my life, love u suji entering the 7 th year, more romantic madness continues neethaney neethaneyy”.

See his post here:

Happy 6th wed anniversary @priyaatlee we have faced so many ups downs together in life,ur like a shock absorber u make the right balance & have guided me to take right decisions in life though ur still my kid my lovely friend, crime partner ,wife & everything to me in this world, pic.twitter.com/KH33o13EHY — atlee (@Atlee_dir) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Atlee’s last directorial venture was Bigil starring Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara as the leading actors. Reportedly, he is all set to direct a Bollywood movie with as the lead actor and it is expected that an official update will be made soon. As far as his production venture is concerned, his next film is titled Andhaghaaram. The film has Arjun Das as the lead actor, Pooja Ramachandiran will be seen as the leading lady.

Credits :Twitter

