Atlee pens long note for his 'Jawan' Shah Rukh Khan; Shares about embarking on journey with a king

Atlee, one of the most successful filmmakers in recent Tamil cinema, is soon making his grand debut in Bollywood. The director is going to enter the industry with Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan. The prevue for the film has come out and has been receiving mostly good responses. SRK fans seem especially happy to witness this new avatar of their favorite star.

Atlee pens a note for his 'Jawan' Shah Rukh Khan

After the overwhelming response of the Jawan prevue, Atlee has taken to his Twitter handle to share his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote a long, emotional note dedicated to the actor.

The Bigil director tweeted, "From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much. This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way."

Atlee further added, "Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting… Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone"

Check out the tweet here:

The director mentioned in his tweet that this is just the beginning. Was this a sign that many more collaborations are to come from this actor and director? Or was this an indication that more exciting stuff from Jawan is going to come out along the way? We have got to find out.

His tweet was in response to the tweet that Shah Rukh Khan made thanking the director for Jawan. The actor’s appreciation of him seemed to have really touched Atlee. This emotional response from the director seems to indicate that Atlee has cherished every moment of working with the actor.

Jawan is Atlee’s fifth film overall and his first in Hindi. Atlee is not making his debut in Hindi cinema alone. Jawan also marks Nayanthara’s first Hindi film.

