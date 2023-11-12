Atlee PLANS to bring Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay together for a film; says they believe in him

Director Atlee who is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role was caught in an interview saying that he would like to direct a film with both Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay in leading roles.

The director speaking in an interview with the Indian anchor Gobinath on YouTube shared how he is seriously planning to bring in both stars for a single film and that he is still trying to figure out a proper subject for them.

Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay together?

According to Atlee, both the star actors are ready to collaborate for a film together and both have also conveyed to him that they believe he could actually pull off a production like that, laying their confidence in him.

Though many had speculated that Thalapathy Vijay would play a cameo in the film, the rumors were dropped by Atlee himself a few days prior to the release of Jawan. He said that he could have asked Vijay to play a role in the film but did not wish a collaboration with SRK could be only for a cameo.

Atlee’s latest film with Jawan, also marking his debut directorial in Hindi went on to become a big success and landed Shah Rukh Khan his second blockbuster in 2023. The film which featured the actor in a dual role, as father and son was well received by the audience, who enjoyed seeing the actor churn out a mass masala commercial entertainer.

For the unversed, Atlee has also worked with Thalapathy Vijay previously for three different projects which were Theri, Mersal and Bigil which were all big hits in the actor and director’s career.

Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay’s next?

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film Leo which is still running in theaters. The film which marked his second collaboration with the director was the adaptation of the David Cronenberg film History of Violence which also brought in the actor into the lot of LCU characters.

Thalapathy Vijay is next set to star in the Venkat Prabhu film, tentatively called Thalapathy 68 which has an ensemble cast of Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Mic Mohan, Sneha, Laila and many more actors in it.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is gonna feature in his next with Rajkumar Hirani for the film called Dunki. The film which is slated to release in theaters in the month of December is the first collaboration of the actor and director. After that, there are rumors he’d be joining his daughter Suhana Khan for a Sujoy Ghosh film, but it has not been confirmed yet.

