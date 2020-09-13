  1. Home
Atlee posts an EMOTIONAL condolence message after Priya’s grandfather passes away; Says he was like his friend

Sharing photos with Priya's grandfather, Atlee penned a heartfelt condolence message, while stating that he will like a friend and a guide.
Sensational Kollywood director Atlee is bereaved after his wife Priya Atlee’s grandfather, Kaliyaraj, passed away recently. The director, who was close to her grandfather, is apparently in a state of shock. An emotional Atlee took to his Twitter space and shared pictures from his wedding ceremony where he can be seen hugging Priya's grandfather and talked about how they both were like friends, and yet he was like a guide to him. Fans of the director took to the comments section and offered their condolence message.

Sharing three photos, Atlee wrote, “Thatha passed away today He doesn’t like to be called Thatha so I always call him bro.He is 82, even last week we both had a beautiful conversation.. he loved me so much he has always been a well wisher, friend and experienced guide (minalae Subini Thatha type) miss u”. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who was also touched by this post, offered his condolence to both Atlee and Priya.

See the Tweeet here:

He wrote, “Deepest condolences to you and @priyaatlee. I know how it feels to lose someone so close to us! Especially the elderly... He’s never leaving you, he’s always gonna be beside you guarding you both.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Atlee’s last directorial venture was Bigil starring Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara as the leading actors. He is all set to direct a Bollywood movie with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead actor and it is expected that an official update will be made soon.

