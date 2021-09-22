Atlee & Priya, Arya & Sayyeshaa pose for perfect PIC in smiles as they enjoy double date on director's bday

Atlee is one of the well-known directors of the South film industry. The director ringed in his birthday celebrations with a double date night. He along with his wife Priya and friends Arya and his wife Sayyeshaa enjoyed a night full of happy smiles at a beachy location.

Arya took to social media and shared these photos, which are currently going viral on social media. While one pic shows Atlee and Arya pose for a perfect date pic as they pose along with their wives in smiles. Take a look at the photos:

Atlee will be marking his debut in the Bollywood industry as he is currently working with Shah Rukh Khan. While this will be the first collaboration between and Atlee, the filmmaker has made a mark with blockbuster films like Bigil and Mersal. This yet to be titled film of Atlee and SRK is the most talked about in the tinsel town. Nayanthara is the leading lady and reportedly Rana Dagubatti will play the antagonist in the film. However, nothing is confirmed.

Atlee’s film was being shot in a Pune metro station a few days ago as some pictures went viral of SRK and Nayanthara shooting in the city. A leaked document from the film was shared on Twitter, which allegedly states that the film is titled ‘Lion’. There is no official clarity on whether the letter is real or not or if ‘Lion’ is a working title for the film and not an official one.