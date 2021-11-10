Atlee & Priya's anniversary post for each other is all about unconditional love and togetherness

Bigil director Atlee and his wish wife Priya Mohan wished each other on their 7th wedding anniversary with adorable photos and videos. Atlee shared a beautiful throwback video of Priya from their visit to Mumbai and captioned, "It’s our 7 th wedding anniversary @priyaatlee love you everything."

On the other hand, Priya thanked him for being the friend and husband every girl wishes to have. "Thanks for being that friend n that husband every girl wishes to have , love U to the moon and bk forever and ever papa , here is to more n more happiness , fun , madness n laughter together forever , happy happy anniversary to us @atlee47 , 7 yrs down n forever to goooooooo," Priya Mohan wrote alongside a couple of photos of them.

Take a look:

Atlee and Priya dated each other for 8 years before getting married in 2014. The couple has always managed to win hearts with love-dovey posts for each other on social media and has been setting goals since years.

Meanwhile, Atlee is working on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's untitled film. Nayanthara plays an investigating officer while Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a dual role. There were reports about Nayanthara has quit the film due to SRK's son Aryan Khan's ongoing case but this is not true.

As earlier we revealed, Nayanthara is very much a part of the film and that she is looking forward to resuming the shoot soon.

