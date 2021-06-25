Buzz: Nayanthara to play the leading lady in Atlee’s next with Shah Rukh Khan?

Lady Superstar Nayanthara had collaborated with Atlee for Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil, which was a megahit venture.

It was earlier reported that Atlee is will be collaborating with Bollywood star and that the film might start by December. At a time when fans are waiting for more updates about the film, a new report has come up stating that the film will have Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the female lead. While no official confirmation on it is made on the buzz by the makers yet, the news is still making the rounds.

Sometimes back, it was rumoured that the film will have music by AR Rahman. As per the latest report about the film, reports, director Atlee is currently busy with the pre-production work for the film. There is also a strong buzz that Shah Rukh Khan will play dual roles in his upcoming project with Tamil director Atlee. It is expected that the film will be announced officially and the makers will announce the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his Bollywood movie Pathan in the direction of Siddharth Anand, which will reportedly will be wrapped up in a few more months. On the other hand, Nayanthara has a handful of films in her kitty including Annaatthe, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Nizhal to name a few. She also has in her kitty, a psycho thriller titled Netrikann. A couple of days back, the makers of the upcoming film Netrikann released the first single titled Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum, which turned out to be a hit.

Credits :Asianet Tamil

Share your comment ×