Atlee seeks blessings at Mahakal temple on wife Priya's birthday; clicked with Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya

Atlee is one of the most successful filmmakers in South India, especially known for his work in commercial movies. His recent collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan on the movie Jawan turned out to be a massive box-office success, earning huge profits.

During promotions for the film, Atlee openly talked about his love story with his wife, Priya, and the obstacles they faced from society while getting married. He mentioned experiencing negativity on social media. However, he also said that Priya, his wife, never abandoned him in any situation and always supported him throughout his career. The couple's love story is an inspiration to many.

Atlee recently posted a sweet birthday message for his wife, Priya, on social media. The couple was seen posing for the camera in playful poses, both wearing black outfits. The Raja Rani director wrote a heartfelt caption for the post, saying, “It's your birthday, my dear! I prayed for a girl, but you know what? God is just so incredibly generous that He gave me an angel instead. tat angel make all my wishes come true, you're my everything. And now, we have a cute little addition to our family, Meer. Both father and son are here to wish our very own real-life cartoon, Suji Mummy, a truly amazing birthday. Sending lots of love your way, @priyaatlee”

In recent photographs, director Atlee and his wife, Priya Atlee, were spotted visiting the Mahakal temple, seeking blessings. Among the images, the most notable ones featured Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya who was also seen accompanying Atlee and his wife Priya during their temple visit.

More about Atlee and Priya Atlee's love story

A deep and meaningful love story lies at the heart of Atlee's movies, just like in his own life. His real-life love story with his wife, Priya, is no different. While attending college, Priya was passionate about acting, dancing, and music. This passion led her to participate in short films and TV shows like Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. She also had minor roles in movies like Singham.

Around the same time, Atlee was writing the story for his debut film, Raja Rani, and meeting people to get the project started. Priya and Atlee already knew each other through their mutual friends and shared a common love for film, which made them good friends for years. Even though it took some time for Atlee to release his first movie, Priya remained a supportive and loyal friend. Finally, in 2013, Raja Rani became a huge success.

With the success of Raja Rani, Atlee established himself in the Tamil film industry. During one of their casual get-togethers, Priya mentioned that her parents were looking for a suitable groom for her. Atlee jokingly suggested showing them his horoscope, which made everyone laugh.

But Priya was moved by his lighthearted suggestion, and later that evening, she called Atlee to find out what had made him say that. Atlee acknowledged that he meant it, and he offered to talk to her family if she was interested. Priya talked to her parents about it, and they thought it was a good idea. On November 9, 2014, after eight years of dating, the couple got married. On January 31, 2023, they made an announcement about the birth of their child, and now they have finally revealed the baby boy's name.

Upcoming projects of Atlee

Atlee's latest film, Jawan, was a massive hit in theaters. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in two roles as a father and son, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani, it also featured a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. The movie's soundtrack, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, added to its success.

Recently, Atlee confirmed he's working on a new script with a dual-hero theme. This means the movie would feature two leading actors: the Indian superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan. While the film is still in its early stages, it would be exciting to see such a collaboration come to life.

