Atlee shares PHOTOS with Kamal Haasan and Andhagaaram team after they watched the thriller together

Atlee took to his Twitter space and shared a photo with Kamal Haasan and Andhaghaaram team while thanking the legendary actor for his encouragements.
One of the recent Kollywood films, which received positive reviews from fans is Arjun Das starrer Andhagaaram. While the makers are basking the success of the film, Atlee, who produced the film under his A For Apple banner along with Passion Studios, took to his Twitter space this morning and shared a photo with Kamal Haasan, his wife Priya and some cast and crew members of the film. Sharing the photo, Atlee thanked Kamal Haasan for blessing and encouraging him often.

Directed by Vignarajan, Edwin Sakay cranked the camera for Andhaghaaram. The film was released directly on OTT platform amidst huge expectations. For the unversed, Arjun Das shot to an instant fame after his role as the antagonist in the sensational Kollywood film Kaithi directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It should be noted that the director’s upcoming film with Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master will also have Arjun Das in a key role. 

See Atlee's Tweet here:

Valimai: Ajith's latest BTS PHOTO from the sets sends his fans into a frenzy

Also Read: Valimai: Ajith's latest BTS PHOTO from the sets sends his fans into a frenzy

The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, Atlee has not yet announced his next directorial venture, though there are huge speculations about his collaboration with Bollywood biggie Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan’s next film is with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Titled Vikram, the makers have not yet announced the rest of the cast and crew. He also has Indian 2 in his pipeline, which will be directed by ace filmmaker Shankar.

Credits :Twitter

