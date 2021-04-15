Atlee shares a throwback PHOTO with Samantha Akkineni as Theri clocks 5 years

Atlee took to his Twitter space and shared a throwback photo with Samantha Akkineni thanking her for her dedication and hard work for Theri.

As the popular Kollywood film Theri clocked five years, sensational director Atlee Kumar shared a throwback photo with Samantha Akkineni and took a trip down the memory lane. Sam played the leading lady in the film, while Thalapathy Vijay was the male lead. Sharing the photo, Atlee thanked Samantha for the dedication and hard work. He wrote, “Thank you Mithra #Theri @Samanthaprabhu2 thambi for the dedication & support #5yearoftheri”. Samantha shared the Tweet too and thanked the director.

She wrote, “Awwwwww I miss this”. Theri is one of the most popular films of Kollywood and it was a huge blockbuster. The film had Vijay playing a cop while Sam was seen as a doctor. It also had Radikaa Sarathkumar in a key role. Meanwhile, Samantha has two most awaited projects in her kitty namely Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. Production of KVRK is happening at a brik pace, while the latter is in pre production process.

It was announced last year that Sam will be collaborating with Ashwin Saravanan for a new film with Prasanna in a key role. However, there has been no further updates about it after the announcement. Atlee, on the other hand, will reportedly collaborate with Bollywood’s superstar in the lead role. Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the college drama Master and now he is busy with the shooting of the upcoming yet to be titled film. Nelson Dilipkumar is directing it and it is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Credits :Twitter

