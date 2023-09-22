Atlee talks about what makes him different from Lokesh Kanagaraj and Karthik Subbaraj: ‘I am the only one who...'

Atlee undoubtedly ranks among the most successful directors in Indian cinema right now. The filmmaker has never had a box-office flop in his decade-long career. Now that Atlee has made his Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, the stakes are even higher for the helmer. It is obvious that there will be comparisons being made between Atlee and other successful directors who are also at the top of their games.

Whenever there is a conversation about the most in-demand directors of Tamil cinema, Lokesh Kanagaraj is always mentioned. And, therefore, comparisons will be made between Lokesh, Atlee, and other popular directors like Nelson Dilipkumar. Now, Atlee has himself addressed the reasons that make his filmmaking style stand apart from his contemporaries.

Atlee talks about the differences between himself and other popular directors

In an interaction with Siddharth Srinivasan, Atlee addressed the criticisms that he has been receiving for his films. He also elaborated on the reasons that make his style of filmmaking different from that of other notable Tamil directors like Karthik Subbaraj, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Pa Ranjith.

The Bigil director said, "The only criticism that I get is that people keep saying that I bring back stories that they have already seen. If you see my friends like Karthik Subbaraj, Lokesh, and Pa Ranjith, they have adapted to different spaces in cinema, such as different filmmaking, action, social issues, etc. I am the only one who believes in commercial cinema, star-driven films, and a massy screenplay. So I am bound to get such criticism. But yes, my motive is to entertain the audience and make them feel for my characters. I feel I have succeeded so far."

Atlee made it clear that he is friends with the other notable Tamil directors as well. Alas, the filmmaker seemed super confident in his style of filmmaking, which has always worked at the box office.

Atlee’s possible collaboration with Allu Arjun

Rumors have been rife for a while that Atlee might collaborate with Allu Arjun. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the Theri director even confirmed the news by saying, “Allu sir is a very good friend, and we love each other’s craft. Of course, we have an idea of what to do and how to do it. A film comes together with God’s blessing, so we need the blessings in the form of the right script. We have an idea, and now let’s wait for God’s blessings.” Needless to say, if the two big names indeed decide to collaborate, then the project will turn out to be an out-and-out entertainer.

