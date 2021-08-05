Atlee's film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's teaser set to be released on 15 August?

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that south actress Nayanthara will be joining Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee Kumar's next directorial. The casting and the project has created a massive buzz ever since it has been announced and now a new piece of news may be of great interest to fans. Turns out, the first glimpse of Atlee's film starring and Nayanthara is set to be released on 15 August.

According to a report published in popular south entertainment website behindwoods.com, the cast and crew has shot for the film's teaser featuring SRK on 3 August in Mumbai. The teaser was shot in the hub of Bollywood and the makers are gearing up to release the SRK and Nayanthara's film teaser on Independence Day i.e 15 August.

The film which will be an action thriller will reportedly see Shah Rukh Khan play a double role. Atlee will be working with his favourites and thus Nayanthara's addition to the cast also did not come as a surprise. For the unversed, Nayanthara had starred in Atlee's directorial debut Raja Rani.

Pinkvilla confirmed two weeks ago that Nayanthara has been brought onboard for the action thriller. "Both Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan have been in conversation with Nayanthara for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The actress has come on board the action thriller and the paperwork too has been done,” revealed a source close to the development.

