Atlee's wife Priya pens heartfelt birthday tribute for hubby; Shares sweet family photo with daughter Meer

Since the release of his latest film Jawan, Atlee has become a household name across the country, perhaps even one of the most wanted directors. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and more is a box office success, grossing more than 900 crores in two weeks. And if there is one person who has stood by Atlee’s side throughout his journey, it is his wife Priya Mohan.

Priya Mohan is a reputed actress herself, having acted in films like Naan Mahaan Alla, and the Malayalam film Red Chillies. The actress took to social media to share a family portrait on her husband Atlee’s birthday. She also shared a heartfelt note in the caption, which read:

“Wat more can I ask for @atlee_dir Happy happy birthday my papa; Love you for everything, thank you for making my life so beautiful in every possible way; Iam sure MEER will have a very tough time trying to match up with ur love for me; Love you for wat ever ur Atlee; I promise to love you how much ever I could and give you only happiness forever; Love you my Atlee, love you and love the mini you (MEER) so much (sic.)”

Atlee on the work front

Atlee’s last film, Jawan, has been doing extremely well at the box office, and has garnered positive reviews from fans as well as critics. The film features an ensemble cast including King Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjay Dutt, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and more. It also had Anirudh Ravichander taking care of the music composition.

There are also rumors that Atlee is planning a film featuring both SRK and Thalapathy Vijay, although there is no official confirmation regarding this.

