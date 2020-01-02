Attu actor Rishi Rithvik to be seen as a cop in his next film Marijuana

Rishi Rithvik to play a cop in his next. He will be seen chasing after a drug addict, who eventually becomes a criminal.

Rishi Rithvik, who made his debut as a gangster in Attu, will now be seen playing the role of a cop in his next film Marijuana. Directed by debutant MD Anand, the film will apparently be a thriller that will revolve around drug addiction and how it influences crimes. Apparently, the actor was made to spend about 10 days with police in order to understand their body language.

Talking to The Times of India, MD Anand said that the film will show the antagonist slipping into drug addiction, and how the hero and heroine manage to nab him. He was quoted as saying TOI, “We generally blame parents for their children turning into monsters. This film will show how parents should be vigilant and ensure their kids don’t stray into a dangerous path. The film’s antagonist commits crimes under the influence of marijuana, and the story is about how the hero and heroine, who are both cops, nab him.”

Talking about the days that he had spent with the cops, Rishi reportedly said that he did so, to make sure that he does not have shades of his role in Attu to come into this new role. Apparently, actor’s brother is a police and he spent a lot of time with him to learn the body language of cops so that it would be easier to get into the role.

Credits :Times Of India

