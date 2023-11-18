‘Audience respects quality content…’: SJ Suryah reveals viewers’ mentality has changed over time

SJ Suryah is undoubtedly one of the best actors in Tamil cinema at present. The actor has provided the audience with back-to-back blockbusters in the form of Maanaadu, Mark Antony, and most recently Jigarthanda DoubleX.

The latest film which is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, was released on November 10 and has garnered much praise from fans and critics alike. The makers of the film had arranged for a success event on November 17, which was attended by all the cast and crew of the film. During the successful event, SJ Suryah revealed that he was glad to see a positive shift in the way the audience views films. He added that they respected quality content, irrespective of the genre.

The audience used to only applaud for comedy or action sequences

As per reports by Sun News, the Mersal actor said that in the earlier days, the audience used to applaud only for action sequences or comedy sequences in films. However, when it came to Jigarthanda DoubleX, he saw that the audience was applauding for the emotional scenes as well. He concluded by saying that the audience will always respect good quality content and that he was glad to see such positive growth.

More about Jigarthanda DoubleX

Jigarthanda Double X is the standalone sequel of the 2014 film by the same name, which featured Bobby Simha and Siddharth in the lead roles. DoubleX, however, features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles and also has an ensemble cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Ilavarasu, Naveen Chandra, and many more.

The film was described by the makers as a Pandyaa Western. The film deals with an aspiring filmmaker and a hardened gangster whose paths intertwine. The film also has a major socio-political undertone to it, which, however, is not brought in forcefully. The film has received excellent reviews from fans and critics upon release and is even said to be Raghava Lawrence’s best performance to date.

Jigarthanda DoubleX has been bankrolled by Stone Bench Films, in collaboration with Five Star Creations and Invenio Origins. The music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, marking his seventh collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj. The camera for the film has been cranked by Tirru.

