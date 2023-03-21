August 16 1947 Trailer: A glimpse into the tale of love, courage, patriotism and the 'most shocking chapter'

Starring Gautham Karthik and debutant Revathy, the trailer of ‘August 16, 1947’ is out, and it looks every bit intriguing. Directed by NS Ponkumar, 'August 16 1947' gives us a glimpse into the tale of love, courage and patriotism. The film's story is about the innocent villagers of Sengadu, who are mercilessly tortured by British forces. As one man decides to rise against the evil rulers, a rousing revolution begins.

The thrilling trailer leaves us with questions like 'Can the villagers of Sengadu fight back...or are they thwarted by the menacing villains?' The vintage sets and detailing will transport you to an era gone by and the edgy action that gets us pumped. The romance between Gautham and Revathy is another highlight. Music by Sean Roldan is a treat to the ears.

Talking about his latest production, A.R. Murugadoss says, "August 16, 1947 is an enthralling tale about a lost story of India’s freedom struggle. From our gifted director NS Ponkumar, to passionate performers like Gautham, Revathy and Pugazh, we have assembled the finest of talents to create this film. Audiences across India will be proud to experience this grand saga at a cinema near them.”

WATCH the August 16 1947 trailer below:

Produced by A.R. Murugadoss, the film will be released worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on the 7th of April 2023.

Watch the Hindi trailer of August 16 1947 trailer below:

