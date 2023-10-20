Australian cricketer David Warner congratulates Allu Arjun for bagging the National Award for Pushpa

Australian cricketer and former captain of the Australian team David Warner recently congratulated Allu Arjun for getting the National Award for Best Actor for the performance of in his film, Pushpa: The Rise. The cricketer shared a picture of Allu Arjun sitting with other award winners like SS Rajamouli, Devi Sri Prasad and MM Keeravani on his official IG account and tagged the actor with a congratulatory message for him.

The cricketer is widely popular not only for his skills on the cricket field but also for his Reels and dance videos he often puts up on his Instagram as well. The most blown up of his reels were the ones where he was dancing to the tunes of ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Srivalli’ from the movie Puspa itself. The player has often displayed himself dancing to the film's tunes and enacting scenes from the film whenever he can, maybe sometimes even on the field.

The massive response to the videos he gets out of doing Allu Arjun videos has got him a huge fan following in Telugu-speaking states as well. Whatever it may be, the cricketer is surely being loved for his act of gratitude towards the actor and was quickly taken up as an adornment by the actor’s fans.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun was recently seen attending a party in his honor that was thrown by the actor’s father-in-law, Politician Chandrasekhar Reddy which was attended by many renowned faces of the Telugu film industry.

Moreover, Allu Arjun is packed for his filming for the next part of the film Pushpa, titled Puspa 2: The Rule. The film which will also be directed by Sukumar features an ensemble cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and many more. The film is expected to release on Independence Day next year and will be out in multiple languages including, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

