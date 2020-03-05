AV 31: Arun Vijay and Regina Cassandra kick start shoot on the streets of Delhi and Agra; DEETS inside

Arun Vijay and Regina Cassandra are off to Delhi and Agra for shooting certain scenes of their upcoming film which has been tentatively titled AV 31. Read further for more details.

South star Arun Vijay has wrapped up his film Sinam some time back. He has also thanked all his fans and well-wishers through social media for their positive response towards Master: Chapter 1. Now, the promising actor is gearing up for his next film which has been tentatively titled AV31 directed by Arivazhagan. The shooting schedule for the spy thriller has already begun much to the excitement of fans. This is the second time that Arun will be collaborating with Arivazhagan after Kuttram 23.

The high-octane action sequences for the film will be reportedly shot on the streets and busy markets of Delhi and Agra. Other than that, some song sequences will be shot on the banks of the river Yamuna. The audiences will be able to see the fresh on-screen Jodi of Arun Vijay and Regina Cassandra in this film. Moreover, it also marks the debut of Stefy Patel in the South film industry.

Meanwhile, check out this picture shared by Arun Vijay from the sets below:

Talking about the film, it will be produced by Vijay Raghavendra under the banner of All In Pictures. Bagavathi Perumal is reportedly playing a pivotal role in the Arivazhagan directorial. The music for the film will be composed by Sam CS and its editing will be done by VJ Sabu Joseph. Meanwhile, Regina Cassandra has been making a lot of headlines of late after the release of her first look from Soorpanagai which has been directed by Caarthick Raju.

