Avane Srimannarayana Box Office: Rakshit Shetty's film continues its strong run but fails to beat Yash’s KGF

Rakshit Shetty's Kannada film Avane Srimannarayana released on December 27th, and the film opened to a mixed response from the audience and critics alike. Though the film is getting a mixed response, Avane Srimannarayana is minting good numbers at the box office. The Telugu version of the film has also released and it's getting a positive response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Avane Srimannarayana has collected a total Rs 24 crore approx over the first weekend with the addition of Rs 4 crore on day 4 at the box office.

Though Rakshi Shetty starrer is earning good, but has failed to beat last year's Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash in the lead. Yash's KGF had earned Rs 50 crore approx over the weekend while Rakshi Shetty starrer Avane Srimannarayana is way behind. Considering the currently box office trend, this Rakshit starrer is going strong. While a section of the audience is all praise for the film, many are upset with the length and have demanded makers to trim before releasing the other versions. Directed by Sachin Ravi, the adventure drama sees Rakshit on the big screen after a long gap.

Rakshit Shetty has co-written his recently released film Avane Srimannarayana. Talking about the same, the actor in an interview to The Indian Express said, "I think we followed our intuition. We wanted to write a fantasy story set in a fictional town called Amatavati. We wanted everything to be different in the movie. And, while writing, we just went with the flow. After we finished writing the whole story, we were completely satisfied. (But) It took about 24 drafts before we finalised the script that we wanted to shoot."

