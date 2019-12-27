Avane Srimannarayana LEAKED online by Tamilrockers after few hours of its release
From Mohanlal's Lucifer to Jyotika, Karthi's latest film Thambi, many South Indian films have become the victims of online piracy. Illegal piracy website Tamilrockers have now leaked Rakshit Shetty's recently released film, Avane Srimannarayana. The much-talked-about Kannada film released today, December 27 and unfortunately, Avane Srimannarayana has been leaked by Illegal piracy website Tamilrockers within a few hours of its release. Sadly, the film available for download by an online streaming site like Tamilrockers.
Another nephew from the US of A #handsupsong #HandsUp #HandsUpChallenge #AvaneSrimannarayana pic.twitter.com/OemIB12LuS
— Sriman Narayana (@rakshitshetty) December 22, 2019
Meanwhile, Avane Srimannarayana starring Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead roles has opened to a mixed response by the audience and critics alike. The film sees Rakshit in the role of a corrupt officer. The Kannada film had been the talk of the town as Rakshit returns to the big screen after 3 long years.
