Avane Srimannarayana LEAKED online by Tamilrockers after few hours of its release

From Mohanlal's Lucifer to Jyotika, Karthi's latest film Thambi, many South Indian films have become the victims of online piracy. Illegal piracy website Tamilrockers have now leaked Rakshit Shetty's recently released film, Avane Srimannarayana. The much-talked-about Kannada film released today, December 27 and unfortunately, Avane Srimannarayana has been leaked by Illegal piracy website Tamilrockers within a few hours of its release. Sadly, the film available for download by an online streaming site like Tamilrockers.

The India film industry has been trying their best to stop online piracy but is unable to stop this illegal downloading of the films. This is not for the first time that any South or Bollywood film has become a victim of piracy. Recently, Telugu star Nikhil Siddhartha expressed his anger after finding his recently released film Arjun Suravaram's pirated DVDs being sold openly. The actor took to Twitter and requested his fans to stop buying pirated DVDs and asked them to instead watch the movie in theatres.

Meanwhile, Avane Srimannarayana starring Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead roles has opened to a mixed response by the audience and critics alike. The film sees Rakshit in the role of a corrupt officer. The Kannada film had been the talk of the town as Rakshit returns to the big screen after 3 long years.

