Avane Srimannarayana: Rakshit Shetty starrer to have multiple release dates; DEETS inside

Avane Srimannarayana which stars Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead roles, will be reportedly released in different dates. This news has been confirmed by the movie's producer, Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah.

Most of us might have rarely heard about a movie having multiple release dates. However, this fact has actually come true in relation to the upcoming Kannada movie titled Avane Srimannarayana. Well, the interesting part about this movie is that it is not only going to have multi – lingual releases but also different release dates for the same. This important piece of news has been shared by the movie’s producer Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah which is sure to leave many of us stunned.

In an interview with Times of India, Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah confirms the news by saying that the makers have come up with this marketing strategy after observing how the market works. He further adds that the favourable reviews of the movie will create the needed buzz in the release week post which the pan – India releases will be pushed accordingly. Coming to the dates, the movie’s Telugu version will release on January 1, Tamil and Malayalam version on January 3 and the Hindi version will release on January 17, 2020.

Talking about the movie Avane Srimannarayana, it stars Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead roles. It has been produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah and is directed by Sachin. The movie also features Achyuth Kumar, Rishab Shetty, Gautham Raj, Salman Ahmed, Balaji Manohar and others in pivotal roles. Reportedly, it happens to be an adventure comedy which is set at the backdrop of the 1980s. The movie also marks the debut of Sachin as a director. For the unversed, it is going to be released in five languages all over India.

