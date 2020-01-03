Avane Srimannarayana Box Office Collection: The Rakshit Shetty starrer joins the 50 crore club

Avane Srimannarayana, which has Rakshit Shetty in the lead role, has apparently made Rs 50 crore after the first week of its release.

Rakshit Shetty's Kannada film Avane Srimannarayana was released on December 27, 2019. Amid the mixed response that the film is getting from the audience and critics, the film is making good numbers at the box office. The Telugu version of the film is also getting a positive response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. So far, Avane Srimannarayana has collected a total of about Rs 50 crore during the first week of its release.

It should be noted that the Rakshit Shetty starrer is earning good, and it looks like it might cross last year's Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1's collections. Yash's KGF managed to make Rs 50 crore during the first weekend of its release. Considering the currently box office trend, the Rakshit starrer is going strong. While a section of the audience is applauding the film, some are not happy with the length. Some have even demanded the makers to trim the movie a bit and present it in a shorter version. Directed by Sachin Ravi, the adventure drama sees Rakshit on the big screen after a long gap.

Set in the 70’s and 80’s, the makers took almost two years in creating the film. The movie has been dubbed and released in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Apart from Rakshit, the Sachin Ravi directorial also stars Balaji Manohar, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty.

