Avane Srimannarayana Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Rakshit Shetty's film

The trailer of Avane Srimannarayana had set high expectations among the moviegoers. The makers of Rakshit Shetty starrer left no stone unturned for the promotions and this only helped to increase the recall value among the audience. Avane Srimannarayana has released today and has opened to a mixed response by the audience.
Avane Srimannarayana Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Rakshit Shetty's filmAvane Srimannarayana Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Rakshit Shetty's film
Kannada movie titled Avane Srimannarayana starring Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead roles has released today, December 27. Directed by Sachin Ravi, the adventure drama had been the talk of the town since its inception. Avane Srimannarayana had set high expectations among the moviegoers. The makers of the film left no stone unturned for the promotions and this only helped to increase the recall value among the audience. Avane Srimannarayana has opened to a mixed response by the audience and critics alike.  

While a section of the audience is all praise for the film, many are upset with the length and have requested makers to trim before releasing it in other parts of the country. One of the Twitter users wrote, "#AvaneSrimannarayana an amazing experience which needs to be cherished. This movie shows what Kannada Cinema can do. @rakshitshetty @shanvisrivastav Achuth Kumars acting takes movie to new height. A must watch movie. #ASN #asnonjan3rd." Check out what the audience has to say about Rakshit starrer.

Avane Srimannarayana also stars Achyuth Kumar, Rishab Shetty, Gautham Raj, Salman Ahmed, Balaji Manohar and others in pivotal roles. It is an adventure comedy which is set at the backdrop of the 1980s. Avane Srimannarayana is releasing in five languages all over India. 

