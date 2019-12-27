Avane Srimannarayana Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Rakshit Shetty's film

The trailer of Avane Srimannarayana had set high expectations among the moviegoers. The makers of Rakshit Shetty starrer left no stone unturned for the promotions and this only helped to increase the recall value among the audience. Avane Srimannarayana has released today and has opened to a mixed response by the audience.

Kannada movie titled Avane Srimannarayana starring Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead roles has released today, December 27. Directed by Sachin Ravi, the adventure drama had been the talk of the town since its inception. Avane Srimannarayana had set high expectations among the moviegoers. The makers of the film left no stone unturned for the promotions and this only helped to increase the recall value among the audience. Avane Srimannarayana has opened to a mixed response by the audience and critics alike.

While a section of the audience is all praise for the film, many are upset with the length and have requested makers to trim before releasing it in other parts of the country. One of the Twitter users wrote, "#AvaneSrimannarayana an amazing experience which needs to be cherished. This movie shows what Kannada Cinema can do. @rakshitshetty @shanvisrivastav Achuth Kumars acting takes movie to new height. A must watch movie. #ASN #asnonjan3rd." Check out what the audience has to say about Rakshit starrer.

Sorry @rakshitshetty

Expected more from you

Do small feel good films.

I'm sure #777Charlie will be great.#AvaneSrimanNarayana — (@pa__1947) December 27, 2019

#AvaneSrimannarayana an amazing experience which needs to be cherished. This movie shows what kannada Cinema can do. @rakshitshetty @shanvisrivastav Achuth Kumars acting takes movie to new height. A must watch movie. #ASN #asnonjan3rd — Praarabdha (@praarabdha) December 27, 2019

Who gets what from #AvaneSrimannarayana@rakshitshetty -passionate movie maker to stardom, yes, he’s a STAR now!@shanvisrivastav -becomes the girl next door of Kannadigas and will stay for long!@Pushkara_M -takes away the loot! huge MONEY! (8/n) — Indresh N (@narayaindi) December 27, 2019

My honest feedback(wouldn't say review as reviewing needs better technical understanding of movie making)

Being someone who has followed @rakshitshetty since SOLS and is aware of his passion for cinema, my expectations were too high 1/n#AvaneSrimannarayana — Vignesh Shenoy (@DataSeekerVigS) December 27, 2019

En film guru.

Frame to frame sexy aithe..@rakshitshetty @shanvisrivastav Lakshmi avre

Cinematography anthu bombat with bgm

Second half li twist galu adhukke sync ago bgm @SachinBRavi first direction ansalla!!

Fully satisfied annthammas!!#ASN #Avanesrimannarayana pic.twitter.com/xFyCw4gUhA — Srinidhi Cult Acchu (@TheYashFC) December 27, 2019

We want more of #avanesrimannarayana kind of films from #kfi. Try something different with every movie and kfi will grow each day. All the big stars have to step up. #asn — Arun (@Arun85798538) December 27, 2019

Avane Srimannarayana also stars Achyuth Kumar, Rishab Shetty, Gautham Raj, Salman Ahmed, Balaji Manohar and others in pivotal roles. It is an adventure comedy which is set at the backdrop of the 1980s. Avane Srimannarayana is releasing in five languages all over India.

Also Read: Rakshit Shetty opens up on his break up with Rashmika Mandanna; Says 'You have to move on'

Credits :Twitter

Read More