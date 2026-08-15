Avengers Doomsday: Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Unleashes Ultimate Terror Raising His Own Army

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release in theatres on December 18, 2026, with the trailers and promos promising an intriguing new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Robert Downey Jr. taking on the role of Doctor Victor Von Doom.

Avengers Doomsday Special Look

At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Marvel unveiled a new look at the highly anticipated cinematic event of the year. The promo finally puts Doctor Doom in the spotlight, positioning Downey Jr.’s character as a formidable new supervillain in the MCU.

Watch it here:

The promo features Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) setting the stage for Doctor Doom’s villainous arc while also teasing a massive confrontation between the new MCU villain and Thor.

The two-minute-and-ten-second teaser focuses heavily on Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom, offering a glimpse into his immense multiversal power, tragic backstory, and formidable army of Sentinels.

The footage opens with Doctor Doom seated on a massive throne. A voiceover from Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) explains his tragic transformation, revealing that he “used to be kind” until everything he loved was taken from him, leaving him completely “broken.” Sue is also seen warning a massive group of heroes from across the multiverse.

The teaser features brief appearances from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Gambit (Channing Tatum). Further expanding the multiversal crossover, several Fox-era mutants also make an appearance, including Magneto, Cyclops, and Professor X.

One of the standout moments sees a furious Thor wielding Stormbreaker against Doom and vowing, “I swear you will beg for hell long before I grant it.” Doom effortlessly blocks the attack before blasting Thor away with green energy, highlighting the immense power of the new antagonist.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to become the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. It will form part of the MCU’s Phase Six and will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, which is currently expected to release on December 17, 2027.

The ensemble cast includes Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, and many others.

In addition to the Avengers: Doomsday special look, Marvel also unveiled the trailer for Vision Quest at the event. Paul Bettany and James Spader are set to reprise their respective roles as Vision and Ultron.

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