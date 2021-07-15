  1. Home
Avika Gor excited to begin shooting for Amaran: In The City Chapter 1; Calls it a ‘lovely story’

Actress Avika Gor has started to shoot for the Telugu film "Amaran: In The City" Chapter 1 with actor Aadi Sai Kumar.
Actress Avika Gor has started to shoot for the Telugu film "Amaran: In The City" Chapter 1 with actor Aadi Sai Kumar.

"I am glad to be shooting and it's a lovely story. I play the character of a journalist student who is a changemaker. I loved the script when it was narrated to me and it was an instant yes for me," Avika said.

The actress plays a journalist student in the film.

She added: "We have gone through a lot in the last few months and I am just grateful to be getting to do what I love doing. It's a blessed life. Let's not take the foot off the pedal and take accountability. We have to get vaccinated whenever we can and follow all the protocols. Stay safe and stay healthy."

