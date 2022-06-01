Avunu actress Poorna gets engaged to a UAE-based businessman; See PICS from ceremony

Actress Poorna, who has given some noteworthy performances in movies like Avunu, Akhanda, Thalaivi and Drishyam 2 recently got engaged to a UAE-based businessman, Shanid Asif Ali. She took to Instagram and wrote, "With the blessings of the family, I am stepping to my next part of life. And now it’s official.". The actress also dropped some pictures from the engagement ceremony on social media.

As soon as the actress shared the news, friends and fans filled the comments section with congratulatory messages. Actress Priyamani wrote, “Congratulations to you and Shanid ikka! God bless.” While, actor Paris Laxmi wrote, “Congratulations darling,” actor Shilpa Bala commented, “Congratulations dear! Wishing you… happiness always.”

Her fiance is the founder and CEO of JBS Group and Poorna met her future husband through some mutual friends. The couple decided to take their relationship to the next level after getting to know one another for some time. The wedding date for Poorna and Shanid Asif Ali will be announced shortly. In an interview with Kochi Times, she had revealed that her marriage was her mom’s biggest dream.

Poorna made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Manju Poloru Penkutty and later entered into the OTT world in 2021 with the web series, 3 Roses. She has also appeared as a judge for shows like Comedy Stars Dhamaka, Jabardasth, and Sridevi Drama Company among others. During her career, the star has done around 50 projects in Malayalam and Telugu films.

Meanwhile, the stunner has many big-budget projects in the pipeline like Padam Paesum and Telugulo Naaku Nachchani Padham Prema. The former has been helmed by the filmmakers Raghav Dwarki and M. Manon. The venture also stars Shankar and Sakthi Vasu in the main roles. Raghav Dwarki has penned the script for the film. These are exciting times for Poorna both personally and professionally.

