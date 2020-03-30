Awe director Prasanth Varma to direct and produce movie on Coronavirus

Prasanth Varma, who rose to his fame after his National Award winning movie Awe, is all set to co produce and direct a movie based on Coronavirus.

Director Prasanth Varma, who rose to fame after his thriller film Awe, is all set to direct and produce a movie on Conoravirus, which has shocked the whole world. Reports suggest that the director has already wrapped up half of the shooting and the other half will be shot once the lockdown periods ends. It is to be noted that this is the first film in the south film industry about the deadly virus. It can be expected more such films will be taken in other languages too.

Prasanth Varma rose to his fame after his National Award-winning experimental thriller, Awe. The film was released a couple of years ago. After Awe, he directed Rajasekhar’s Kalki. The film was not received well by the audience and it disappointed the producers too. What makes the news more interesting is the fact that the director is co producing the film along with another producer. Though no official information has been revealed yet, it has already made the fans of the directors excited.

The central government had issued an advisory, imposing a 21-day lockdown throughout the nation. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all the states to ensure the 21-day lockdown is meticulously followed and asked them to help the migrant workers reach their respective states. The overall number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has now crossed the 1,000-mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also warned against violations of the restrictions. He also apologized for the lockdown decision inconveniencing the poor but made it clear that it was the need of the hour.

Credits :123TeluguNDTV

