Aww Alert: Yash can't take his eyes off wifey Radhika Pandit, plants a kiss on cheeks in new PICS

Post success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is spending quality time with his family and wife Radhika Pandit is making sure we get a glimpse of their cute moments through her social media handle. She has now shared a few lovey-dovey, where Yash can't seem to take his eyes off her as he plants a kiss on the cheek with a happy smile.

Amid the beautiful beachy background and twinning in tropical outfits, Yash and Radhika shared a romantic moment and made everyone go aww. Sharing the pics, Radhika captioned, "Looking through coloured glasses.#radhikapandit #nimmarp."Well, we also couldn't miss but notice Yash's swag-filled style in a man bun and rugged beard.

Take a look at the pics here:

Seems like it's not just a family vacation as recently the KGF 2 makers also shared a pic with Yash and Prashanth Neel from the same location as they celebrated the blockbuster success. And the couple's pic of Yash and Radhika was also clicked by the cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda.

Calling KGF: Chapter 2 a hit would clearly be an understatement. The film managed to cross the Rs 250 crore mark within 2 weeks. The film also featured Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by one of the most sought-after directors, Prashanth Neel.

Meanwhile, the story of Yash has not come to end yet as the makers have already announced KGF 3 and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's next in store for them.