Ayalaan: AR Rahman says Sivakarthikeyan starrer will be the next ET of Indian Cinema at film’s audio launch
During the audio launch of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Ayalaan, music director AR Rahman compared the movie to Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film ET, saying the film will be next ET in India.
Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Ayalaan is undeniably one of the most anticipated upcoming films. The film has been in the making for quite some time now, and the makers have postponed its release date several times as well. However, earlier this month, the makers confirmed that the film will be released on January 12th, 2024, during Sankranti/Pongal.
As the release date draws closer, the makers of the film are currently keeping busy with its promotions. In fact, on 26th December, they organized the film’s audio launch, which was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film. The major cast and crew, including the director R Ravikumar, music director AR Rahman, producer Kotapadi J Rajesh, and several others spoke about their experience working for the film as well.
AR Rahman says R Ravikumar put his career at stake
Speaking at the event, veteran music director AR Rahman revealed that he is quite apprehensive about working with computer graphics. However, he added that Ayalaan has turned out well and even compared it with Steven Spielberg’s 1982 science-fiction film ET. AR Rahman also said that director R Ravikumar had put his entire career at stake for the film.
Ayalaan audio launch
Ayalaan’s audio launch took place on December 26th, at the Taj Hotel in Chennai. The chief guest for the event was filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, who spoke quite fondly of Sivakarthikeyan as well as Ravikumar. He even expressed his desire to work with the Maaveeran actor in the future, and said that he would wait patiently for the day.
Director Ravikumar in his speech expressed his gratitude to his whole team and also thanked actor Siddharth who has voiced the alien for free. The director also thanked actor Venkatesh whose actions were captured for the alien, as well as the technicians who helped capture the alien’s facial expressions.
More about Ayalaan
Ayalaan is perhaps the most expensive film in Sivakarthikeyan’s career. The film features an ensemble cast including Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Bhanupriya, and several others in crucial roles as well.
The film tells the tale of an alien who lands on Earth and bonds with a group of humans. The humans help protect the alien from a group of scientists who wish to get hold of the alien for alternative purposes. The film is bankrolled by KJR Studios and PhantomFX Studios. Nirav Shah cranks the camera for the film while Ruben has been roped in as the film’s editor.
