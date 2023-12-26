Ayalaan Buzz: Trailer of Sivakarthikeyan starrer sci-fi thriller to be dropped on THIS date

Sivakarthikeyan is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actors in Tamil cinema at present. The actor has repeatedly proved his ability to win over the audience with films like Ethir Neechal, Don, Maaveeran, and many more.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ayalaan, helmed by R. Ravikumar, which is set to hit the big screens on January 12th, during Pongal/Sankranti of 2024. As the release date draws closer, the makers of the film have organized its audio launch on December 26th. However, as per reports by Times of India, the film's trailer will not be launched during the event.

Ayalaan trailer to be launched in Dubai

It is understood that the film's official trailer will have a grand launch in Dubai on January 7th, as per the reports by TOI. Needless to say, if this holds to be true, the existing hype surrounding the film will only shoot up, working in favor of the film.

More about Ayalaan

Ayalaan has been in the making since 2016 and is considered to be one of the most expensive films in Sivakarthikeyan's career. The film, helmed by R. Ravikumar, boasts an ensemble cast that includes Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Bhanupriya, and many more in prominent roles.

The film tells the tale of an alien who lands on Earth and bonds with a group of humans. However, there is a group of scientists who desire to get hold of the alien for alternative purposes. The film, which was initially planned for release in 2021, was postponed multiple times before finally confirming the release date as January 12th.

The film has been bankrolled by KJR Studios and PhantomFX Studios, and the music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman. Nirav Shah cranks the film's camera, and Ruben also takes care of the editing.

Sivakarthikeyan on the work front

Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in Rajkumar Periasamy's upcoming film, tentatively titled SK21. The film also features Sai Pallavi in the lead role, alongside the Velaikkaran actor, and has Rahul Bose, Lallu, Mir Salman and more in prominent roles. Kamal Haasan has bankrolled the film under his production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International and the film's music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Apart from that, Sivakarthikeyan has also signed a film with AR Murugadoss, tentatively titled SK23. However, not much information is available regarding the movie right now.

