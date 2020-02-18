Ayalaan FIRST LOOK: Sivakarthikeyan introduces fans to his new friend from another world

Sivakarthikeyan has recently released the first look poster of his upcoming movie Alalaan on social media. Check it out.

South actor Sivakarthikeyan of Hero fame is currently on cloud nine as he has some interesting projects coming up this year. Yesterday, on the occasion of his 35th birthday, the actor shared the first looks of two of his upcoming films Doctor and Ayalaan. Pinkvilla has earlier reported in details about his first look from Doctor. So, let us now delve into the details of Ayalaan’s first look. Sivakarthiyen took to his Twitter handle and shared the poster of the much awaited movie.

Well, anyone will be excited to watch the movie at the theatres after having seen its first look which showcases Sivakarthikeyan posing with a friend who happens to be an alien! Yes, you heard it right. In the poster, the actor and the alien are seen holding swirl lollipops in their hands while lying down on the green grass amidst numerous butterflies. Sivakarthikeyan’s tweet reads, “Happy to introduce my new friend from another world. Here is the #Ayalaan. First look.”

Check out Ayalaan’s first look poster below:

Happy to introduce my new friend from another world

Here is the #Ayalaan first look #AyalaanFirstLook pic.twitter.com/HnNctjm6Gy — Sivakarthikeyan (Siva_Kartikeyan) February 17, 2020

(ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan shares gripping first look of Doctor on his birthday; Check it out)

Talking about the movie Ayalaan, it happens to be a Tamil sci – fi fantasy drama which also features Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran and others in pivotal roles. It has been directed by R. Ravikumar and is co – produced by R.D Raja and Kotapadi J. Rajesh. The best part is that the movie’s music has been composed by popular music maestro A. R. Rahman who will be collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan for the very first time. If media reports are to be believed, the actor will be playing triple roles in the movie.

Credits :Twitter

Read More