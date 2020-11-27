Ayalaan: Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh & others begin shooting for final schedule of the sci fi drama

The makers of Ayalaan released its first poster in the month of February. It features Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Fans have been waiting to get the latest updates on the much-awaited science fiction drama Ayalaan. The movie that marks the comeback of the stunning beauty Isha Koppikar, has been making headlines ever since its inception. It features Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Makers have dropped various hints and updates related to it in the past few months. Its first look poster was unveiled on social media back in February 2020 just before the pandemic hit us.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Ayalaan’s star cast has begun shooting for the final schedule of the movie. A BTS still of the four actors (Rakul Preet, Sivakarthikeyan, Yogi Babu, and Karunakaran) has also been rolled out on social media by the makers as proof of the same. One can see Karunakaran driving the car with Yogi Babu by his side. Meanwhile, the lead pair is seen sitting at the back of the car and apparently having some discussion.

Check out the BTS picture below:

This is surely going to be a treat for all the fans of Sivakarthikeyan as the actor is already gearing up for yet another project which is Doctor. Meanwhile, another report also suggests that the first single of Ayalaan will be out very soon much to the excitement of the fans. Its music has been composed by music maestro AR Rahman. Reportedly, the first song that will be rolled out is supposed to be a romantic number. For the unversed, the movie’s story also involves an alien apart from the star cast.

