Ayalaan teaser breakdown: Sivakarthikeyan’s next vows unexplored new take on aliens

Sivakarthikeyan is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Kollywood at present. The Don actor has proved his capability to win the audience over, time and again, having featured in films like Doctor, Ethir Neechal, Maaveeran, Namma Veetu Pillai, and many more. The actor is next set to feature in R. Ravikumar’s Ayalaan, which is set to release on Pongal, 2024.

Ayalaan promises a fresh new take on aliens

The teaser for Sivakarthikeyan's next, Ayalaan, just dropped, and it promises to be something fresh, and unexplored in Tamil cinema. The R. Ravikumar's directorial is set to be an alien-science fiction, and features prominent names like Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi babu, Bhanupriya, Sharad Kelkar, and many more.

Check out the teaser below:

A deeper look into the teaser

From the teaser, it was evident that the Indru Netru Naalai director has created a world where advanced scientific discoveries have already taken place. Additionally, he also seems to have created a duality of situations, where on one side there is an extremely advanced world, while on the other side, the story revolves around a village. It is yet to be seen how the director plans to bring the two worlds together.

From the minimal information that has been released via the teaser, it is also safe to say that the film has fairly humorous dialogues, presented naturally on screen by Sivakarthikeyan, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran. Additionally, the movie seems to have an undertone of social commentary to it as well. However, it was not made explicit.

The film promises to be a joyride, filled with action, humor and thrilling moments as well. AR Rahman’s music in the teaser also breathed a new life into the film. The interaction between the alien and Sivakarthikeyan seems to be an enjoyable one as well. The genre of alien science fiction is still quite new to the Indian film industry. In fact, the makers cleverly added a quip in the teaser, where the character played by Karunakaran says:

“Alien ellam namma genre-e illaye pa (Aliens are not even our genre)”

It remains to be seen how the maker deals with the unconventional nature of the genre, but from the looks of it, Ayalaan promises to be a terrific entertainer.

