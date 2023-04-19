Ayalvaashi to Neelavelicham: Four Malayalam films to catch up on this EID

Ramzan is the season for spending time with your loved ones and Malayalam cinema is taking things to next level with four releases. It’s always fun to have a good array of releases in the nearest theatres to you, for your favourite festival.Here’s the list of this week’s Ramzan releases:

Neelavelicham

Undoubtedly, the most anticipated film among the Ramzan releases. The film is a modern-day retelling of the 1964 film “Bhargavi Nilayam”, which itself was an adaptation of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s short story Neelavelicham. Starring Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, and Roshan Mathew in the main lead, this iteration of the Basheerian classic is a romantic ode to a writer’s encounter with a ghost in an isolated bungalow and the subsequent unfurling truths of her death. The director and team have promised an updated, well-researched take on the classic horror tale, integrating the latest technology to introduce a whole new generation to the never-ending charm of the literary and cinematic classic. Neelavelicham will be released all over the world on Thursday, April 20.

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham

Basil Joseph is one of the most successful actors of this generation of Malayalam cinema, with an array of blockbusters to his name as an actor and director with films like Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai and Minnal Murali respectively. He will be seen leading the cast of the upcoming Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham, a film that is expected to be a comedy entertainer, about a youngster who is struggling to make ends meet. The film has a screenplay by “Unda” fame Harshad and is directed by debutant Muhashin. The extended cast includes seasoned actors like Johny Anthony, Swathi Das Prabhu, and Fara Shibla among others. The film be released on April 21st.

Ayalvaashi

Ayalvaashi is one of the most anticipated films, that has gone through a lot of cast changes from its initial announcement where Prithviraj and Indrajith are in the lead roles. However, the film’s delay led them to back out resulting in a new cast list. The film is promised to be a grounded tale of an ego tussle between two neighbouring families when the men in the house face a moment of misunderstanding in their long friendship. The title of the film itself is a quirky wordplay on the term “ayalvaasi'”, which refers to a neighbour. The film is touted to be an out-and-out comedy that features Soubin Shahir, Binu Pappu, Nikhil Vimal, and Naslen among others. The film, written and directed by debutant Irshad Parari is slated to release on April 21, Friday.

Sulaikha Manzil

Ashraf Hamza is one of the most well-regarded new filmmakers with two films under his belt. The director known for films like Thamasha and Bheemante Vazhi is back with his third feature film Sulaikha Manzil. The film is set against the backdrop of a wedding in Malabar and stars Lukman Lukka, Anarkali Marakar, and Chemban Vinod in the lead. The film is structured from the days leading up to the day a marriage is fixed, running down to the day of the wedding and the events that put the plot into motion. The film is expected to be a romantic entertainer that is honest with its milieu and sets a clearly etched-out plot. The film will be releasing April 21, Friday.

