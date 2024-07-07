Ayan fame Jagan hits out against makers of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2; says name not even mentioned in cast list

Tamil actor Jagan, who is popularly known for various roles over the years has recently hit out against the makers of Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan. In an interview with Behindwoods, the actor reacted to how his name isn’t even included in the film credits.

The actor said, “Ulaganayakan Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Vivek but my name was not mentioned at all. I thought I was playing a key role but I’m not even included in their promotions.”

Ayan fame actor Jagan reacts to his name not being mentioned in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 cast list

Divulging further on the same, actor Jagan inquired why Kamal Haasan didn’t use his prominence as the lead to include him in the promotions. Moreover, the actor shared how the film's makers had two actors in mind to play his character, but he got the part after the late KV Anand spoke to director Shankar for him.

Jagan revealed director KV Anand spoke to Shankar for him, for around 30 minutes, and it was then that he got a call from the team of Indian 2. He also mentioned how KV Anand did not even share with him that he had spoken to Shankar on his behalf.

Furthermore, the actor went on to speak about how over the years he is still known for playing the supporting role in Ayan. For those unaware, the 2009 movie starring Suriya in the lead role featured Jagan in a key role and was the second directorial venture of director KV Anand.

Advertisement

The film features Deva, a smuggler who goes on a revenge spree against an underworld don who was responsible for his best friend’s death. The movie also had an ensemble cast of actors like Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Akashdeep Saighal, and many more in key roles and was a blockbuster hit back in the day.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is the sequel to the cult classic 1996 movie Indian, directed by S Shankar. The movie tells the tale of a veteran freedom fighter Senapathy who moonlights as a vigilante to vanquish anyone who commits corruption.

The upcoming movie slated to release on July 12, 2024, has an ensemble cast of actors like Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: S Shankar addresses long-standing debate about Anirudh Ravichander replacing AR Rahman in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2: ‘I needed the…’