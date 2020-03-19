Aye Sinamika and Kadhal Sadugudugudu: Here are the striking similarities of the most loved songs of Kollywood

From mirror shots to cuddly shot on the bed, here are the striking similarities of the songs from Mani Ratnam movies OK Kanmani and Alaipayuthe - Aye Sinamika and Kadhal Sadugudugudu.

There could be hardly any Kollywood fan who would say that they haven't watched Mani Ratnam’s Alaipayuthe and Oh Kadhal Kanmani. While the former narrated the typical love story of 90’s youth, the latter told us the love story of 2000's youth. Both the films narrated how two couples, who fell in love, slowly grew along with each other and how their love took a topsy turvy when things changed. Their romantic moments, how they handled each others’ anger and their moments when they thought it was a bad decision to be together were all narrated so flawlessly, that you will slowly fall into the world of Karthik - Shakthi and Adhi - Thara.

While both the movies have so many similarities, right from the train sequences to the first meeting of the couples, (both Karthik - Shakthi and Adhi - Thara met at a wedding) what we cannot get past is the fact that two songs from the movies - Aye Sinamika from OK Kanmani and Kadhal Sadugudugudu from Alaipayuthe look and feel strikingly similar. Both the songs come right after the couples started living together. Both the couples’ tender romance will make your heart feel a chill breeze. Here are some montages from the songs for you to see and gush over.

Alaipayuthe had R Madhavan and Shalini in the lead roles. The film had Shalini playing the role of a Doctor and Madhavan a software engineer. When their parents did not approve of their love, they decided to elope and live a secret married life while staying with each other's parents. When their parents come to know about their marriage, they start their life as a married couple by rending a home and living together. When they both start getting to know each other well, they start getting more conflicts. The movie ends with a message, true love knows no boundaries and it’s a happily ever after ending. The movie’s unsung romance is that of Khushbu Sundar and Arvind Swami’s. The subtle way that they use little gestures to convey their love for each other is simply unmissable.

Oh Kadhal Kanmani, on the other hand, showed the life of a modern day couple (Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen), who do not believe in the concept of marriage. They fall in love and start living together. When they find themselves hopelessly falling in love with each other, how they struggle to take their relationship to the next level is shown. Finally, when they see an elderly couple, they understand what compassion is, and decide to get married to each other and again, they live happily ever after. Like Khushbu - Arvind Swami in Alaipayuthe, OK Kanmani has Leela Samson and Prakash Raj. But unlike the former, the latter’s love is loud, beautiful and massively romantic.

