Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on Mohanlal being called ‘secondary casting’ in Jude Anthany Joseph’s film

2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph recently claimed that he was initially set to work with Ayushmann Khurrana on a Bollywood film. The movie was supposed to feature Mohanlal as the co-lead, but after the team referred to the superstar as “secondary casting,” the filmmaker stepped away from the project.

Now, the actor himself has broken his silence on the matter and reacted to a post shared by Jude online.

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on Jude Anthany Joseph’s claim about Mohanlal

Taking to his social media handle, Jude Anthany Joseph shared a picture alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Sharing the post, the director wrote, “So happy that I could meet this awesome person. I’ve always wanted to work with him and really hope I get that chance someday.”

The filmmaker continued, “He was so happy with the Mohanlal sir script, and unfortunately, it didn’t work out. It was definitely not his fault that it didn’t happen. But I’m genuinely happy that I got to meet an actor with so much talent and calibre. Hope we get to work together someday.”

Here’s the post:

In response to his post, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I’m a fan of your (Jude) work, and I hope that I get the opportunity to work with you soon. I have the utmost respect for Mohanlal sir’s work. He is a legend. I hope I’m worthy enough to share screen space with him someday.”

Check it out:

For those unaware, in an interview with Club FM, the director claimed that he walked out of the project, which was supposed to mark his Bollywood debut, after feeling that the makers had disrespected Mohanlal by labelling his casting as “secondary.”

While Ayushmann Khurrana was proposed to play the lead role, Mohanlal also had a significant part in the film, which was written specifically for him. Jude then wrote the entire script, but the project kept getting delayed due to endless discussions at the production level.

Following the delays, the director apparently requested the team to confirm Mohanlal’s dates. However, the production team allegedly referred to Mohanlal as “secondary casting,” which led the director to step away from the project.

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