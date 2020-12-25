Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor Anil Nedumangad drowns to death in Malankara dam; Prithviraj offers condolence

Anil Nedumangad was shooting for an upcoming film in Malankara dam when he went for a swim during the interval along with his friends, where he drowned to death.

In what has come as yet another shocking piece of news to Mollywood fans, Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad passed away on Friday after drowning in Malankara Dam near Kerala’s Thodapuzha. According to media reports, the actor was shooting for the film Peace in Malankara dam starring Joju George as the lead actor. During an interval, Anil went out to swim in the dam along with his friends. When he went too deep, he got pulled into the river and drowned to death.

After his friends found that he went missing, they looked for him with the help of rescue workers. When they finally found him, they rushed him to a private hospital at around 6 pm, where he was announced brought dead. Anil is best known for his performance in films like Njan Steve Lopez, Porinju Mariyam Jose, Kammatti Paadam and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, among the others. It is to be noted that Ayyappanum Koshiyium’s director Sachy passed away earlier this year.

See Prithviraj's Tweet here:

Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta. pic.twitter.com/B6hOHGffkA — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) December 25, 2020

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the lead actor in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, took to his Twitter space and shared a photo of Anil while offering his condolence to his family. He wrote, “Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta.” Condolence messages are pouring in from fans of the actor on the micro blogging website Twitter who are praying for his soul to rest in peace.

