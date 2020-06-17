Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy in a critical condition; CT scan indicates hypoxic brain damage

As per reports, Malayalam film writer and director Sachy aka KR Sachidanandan is in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest post his hip replacement surgery.

The year 2020 has not started on a great note for everyone of us. Malayalam film writer and director Sachy aka KR Sachidanandan is currently undergoing treatment at the critical care unit of a private hospital in Thrissur, Kerala. As per reports, the writer-director was undergoing hip replacement surgery. A few hours after the surgery Sachy suffered a cardiac arrest. He has been shifted to another hospital and is being treated with mechanical ventilation and other supportive measures. The reports state that's a team is involved in his care and the recovery update can be only shared after 48-72 hours.

As per his medical reports, he is presently neurologically obtunded and his CT scan indicates hypoxic brain damage. As per the report, hospital sources have said about Sachy's condition that his condition is critical. He was brought to the hospital after having a cardiac arrest and that has cut off blood supply to his brain. His brain has suffered some damage as a result. For the uninitiated, Sachy's directorial debut was Anarkali starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and produced by Rajeev Nair under the banner of Magic Moon Productions. He is noted for his engaging and entertaining style of scriptwriting.

(Also Read: Ayyappanum Koshiyum's director Sachy hospitalised in Thrissur after he suffered a cardiac arrest)

His recently released film was Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Written and directed by Sachy, the film was produced by Ranjith and P. M. Sasidharan under the company Gold Coin Motion Picture Company. The movie starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the title roles revolves around the conflict between Koshy Kurien, an influential and wealthy ex-Havildar and Ayyappan Nair, a Sub-inspector in Attappadi. Ayyappanum Koshiyum was released on 7 February 2020. The film met with a positive response from critics and was a commercial success at the box office. The movie is soon going to be remade in Bollywood and the rights have already been acquired by John Abraham's banner JA Entertainment.

Credits :The News Minute

Share your comment ×