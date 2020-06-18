Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy passes away at 48 after suffering a cardiac arrest

Director KR Sachidanandan aka Sachy has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Kerala.

The south director KR Sachidanandan also known as Sachy has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. The director is known for his southern drama Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The director was hospitalised in Thrissur, Kerala as his health deteriorated. According to media reports, the director had undergone a hip replacement surgery at a hospital. The ace director Sachy was admitted to the Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur, Kerala. The hospital reportedly gave an official statement on June 16, that the director was in the intensive care unit and was put on a ventilator.

The news reports of the Ayyappanum Koshiyum director being hospitalised led to the fans and followers of the director praying for his speedy recovery. Many of fans also took to their social media account to pray for the director's good health. The latest news update states that Sachy passed away at 9.30 pm. The fans and followers of the director are in shock after hearing about the unfortunate passing of the Ayyappanum Koshiyum director. News reports also add that a CT scan of the director's brain stated that he could reportedly have Hypoxic brain damage. Sachy was also known a prominent screenwriter.

KR Sachidanandan aka Sachy made his debut in direction with the 2015 film called Anarkali. The director received a lot of appreciation and love for his last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum with Malayalam actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

