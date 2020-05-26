Ayyappanum Koshiyum Hindi Remake: John Abraham acquires the remake rights of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is getting Hindi remake and John Abraham has acquired the remake rights of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon's film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which released earlier this year is being remade in Hindi. The action thriller received much praise and was a huge success at the box office. Now, the film is getting Hindi remake and John Abraham acquires the remake rights of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. The upcoming remake of the Malayalam film will be produced under JA Entertainment banner. The Bollywood actor is super excited about the same and thinks that the film strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story.

John Abraham says, "Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an entertaining film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience. By doing what we do with dedication and focus, we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake. This film also fits right into our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will bounce back with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the Covid19 crisis."

The story of Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the conflict between Koshy Kurien, an influential and wealthy ex-Havildar and Ayyappan Nair, a Sub-inspector in Attappadi. The music was provided by Jakes Bejoy.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen next in Aadujeevitham. The actor along with his team recently returned from Jordan after being stranded there for two months due to COVID-19 outbreak.

