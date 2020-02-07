Ayyappanum Koshiyum Review: Here’s what Twitterati has to say about the film
Biju Menon and Prithviraj starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum hit the big screens today. While Biju has played a policeman, Prithviraj is seen playing a retired naval man, with 16 years of service in the feel good movie. Ayyappanum Koshiyum narrates the story of the two heroes who have a minor legal issue. Produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan, the film’s cinematography was handled by Sudeep Elamon and Ranjan Abraham took care of the editing. Sanchy has directed the movie.
Watched #AyyappanumKoshiyum stellar entertainment, tremendous performances! #BijuMenon is fabulous #Prithvi is excellent outstanding scripting and good direction from #šachy
this one is serious mass class intense entertainment to enjoy my rating is 9.4 out of 10 !
— Joyal bright (@joyalbrightt) February 7, 2020
#AyyappanumKoshiyum Highly thrilling and well executed movie with perfect mix of thrill and emotions.Heavy performances from @PrithviOfficial and#BijuMenon makes it a must watch.#Sachy delivers another promising entertainer from a wafer thin plot. Another blockbusterof the year pic.twitter.com/vY1Y5PG0Gc
— Rajeesh Amr (@RajeeshAmr) February 7, 2020
Hatsoff to @PrithviOfficial for completely submitting himself to the script and Taking on a role that is really Non Conventional. Technically Top Class like all Sachy films are. A film for Theatre Moments. Must Watch #AyyappanumKoshiyum #AK
— V. A r a v i n d (@False_09_) February 7, 2020
A complete Biju Menon Show !!
Prithvi - Biju combo is the soul of entire film.
Jakes Bejoy bgm is a booster.
The best part of the film is the climax fight...
The only negative is the length of the film.
Above Average
— Siva Prasad (@Lionheart_Siva) February 7, 2020
@PrithviOfficial and #bijumenon is awesome in #AyyappanumKoshiyum and a super movie and super direction from #sachy
— giffin m george (@GiffinM) February 7, 2020
#AyyappanumKoshiyum super movie
— giffin m george (@GiffinM) February 7, 2020
#AyyappanumKoshiyum Yes.#Sachy does the trick again.Another good Entertainer film from the Trio's. Tremendous Perfomance from @PrithviOfficial & #BijuMenon.Special Congrats to them for accepting the role.All the Supporting Casts done justice to their roles.Go & Support Good films pic.twitter.com/XbJgDC1mEp
— VibinVijay Panicker (@VibinVijay03) February 7, 2020
Meanwhile, the film occupied the headline, when the makers shared a making video of the song from the movie last week. A 60-year-old woman, Nanjamma from Attappady in Wayanad district has sung the song. After the song was released, it instantly went viral. Jakes Bejoy has composed music for the film. The video showed the woman interacting naively with Prithviraj. Her voice, which was raw and energetic, received much love.
Add new comment