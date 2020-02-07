Ayyappanum Koshiyum Review: Here’s what Twitterati has to say about the film

Biju Menon and Prithviraj starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum hit the big screens today after much anticipation. The Sanchy directorial has been received well by the audience.
3041 reads
Biju Menon and Prithviraj starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum hit the big screens today. While Biju has played a policeman, Prithviraj is seen playing a retired naval man, with 16 years of service in the feel good movie. Ayyappanum Koshiyum narrates the story of the two heroes who have a minor legal issue. Produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan, the film’s cinematography was handled by Sudeep Elamon and Ranjan Abraham took care of the editing. Sanchy has directed the movie.

It is to be noted that Sachy, Prithviraj and Biju Menon have earlier corked together in the 2015 movie 2015. The film narrates a love story between a naval officer and his senior officer’s daughter. When the makers released the film’s teaser, it took the social media by storm. In the teaser, Prithviraj, a happy-go-lucky man, who was drunk almost always was shown. Biju Menon, on the other hand, was shown as an angry older man with hatred for Prithviraj. The film also shows glimpses of other actors including director Ranjith, Sabumon, Liji and the others.







Meanwhile, the film occupied the headline, when the makers shared a making video of the song from the movie last week. A 60-year-old woman, Nanjamma from Attappady in Wayanad district has sung the song. After the song was released, it instantly went viral. Jakes Bejoy has composed music for the film. The video showed the woman interacting naively with Prithviraj. Her voice, which was raw and energetic, received much love.

