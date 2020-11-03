Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s Tamil remake to be announced officially tomorrow?

Producer Kathiresan of 5 Star Creations had bagged the Tamil remake rights of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

In what comes as an unexpected piece of news, media reports suggest that the Tamil remake of superhit Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum will be announced tomorrow officially. It was reported that Kathiresan of 5 Star Creations will make an announcement about his new project tomorrow and it is anticipated that it will be the Tamil remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. However, we have to wait for the makers to officially announce the news to know for sure.

It was speculated that the film will have Simbu reprising Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role sometime back after Parthiban hinted at a possible collaboration with the Maanaadu star. Later, reports suggested that the film will have Karthi reprising Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role, while Parthiban will be reprising Biju Menon’s role. In the beginning, Sarathkumar and Sasikumar were in talks for the Tamil remake.

However, it did not happen due to unknown reasons. Directed by late critically acclaimed filmmaker Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is one of the highly appreciated movies of Mollywood. It should be noted that Karthi and R Parthiban’s onscreen collaboration Aayirathil Oruvan was one of the most critically acclaimed Tamil films. The film’s original version had grossed Rs 52 crore at the box office and was made in a budget of Rs 5 crore. R Parthiban had shared a newspaper snippet, where the director Sachy had said that he would like to see Parthiban playing Biju Menon’s role if the film is remade in Tamil.

