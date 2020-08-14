  1. Home
Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s Tamil remake: Simbu and Radhakrishnan Parthiban to play the lead roles?

This speculation started surfacing after Parthiban tweeted a photo of a bouquet sent to him by Simbu with a thankyou note and chocolate.
While expressing his condolences to the family of late critically acclaimed director and screen write Sachy, Kollywood actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban revealed that the director wanted him to play as Ayyappan Nair in the Tamil remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Now, in an interesting piece of news, it is reported that the Tamil remake may have Parthiban playing the role of Ayyappan Nair, while Simbu aka STR will be seen as Koshy Kuriyan, which was played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film’s original version.

This speculation started surfacing after Parthiban tweeted a photo of a bouquet sent to him by Simbu with a thankyou note and chocolate. After Parthiban lauded Simbu during an interview, Simbu thanked him with this gesture. Along with the photo, Parthiban also stated that he wondered why they both have never acted together. He also added that soon there might be an update about their ‘thunderous’ collaboration.

The original version of the film was about the story of two heroes, who fight over a minor issue. While Jakes Bejoy composed the film’s music, Sudeep Elamon cranked the camera and Ranjan Abraham took care of the film’s editing. The film was bankrolled by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion. Media reports suggest that the film which was made on a moderate budget fetched a huge profit and it crossed Rs 30 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Kathiresan, who bankrolled Dhanush’s National Award-winning film Aadukalam, has bagged the Tamil remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

