Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil Remake: Director Sachy wanted Radhakrishnan Parthiban and Karthi in lead roles

Kollywood actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban shared an interesting piece of news about director Sachy’s wish on the casting of Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s Tamil Remake.

Critically acclaimed Mollywood writer and director Sachy passed away last night, sending shock waves across the Indian entertainment industry. He suffered a cardiac arrest when he breathed his last. He was 48 years old. While several actors and entertainment personalities are sharing their condolences to the actor’s family on social media, Kollywood actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban shared an interesting piece of news about the director’s wish on the casting of Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s Tamil Remake.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Many people suggested my name when the Tamil remake news of Ayyappanum Koshiyum surfaced. Now I came to know that director Sachy himself wanted to see me acting the role of Biju Menon, while he wished to see Karthi in the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran. I will watch the film and try to fulfill his wish”. This tweet caught the attention of the film’s fans and most of them agreed that Parthiban and Karthi would be perfect for the roles.

On Tuesday, Sachy was diagnosed with cardiac-related issue after undergoing a hip-replacement surgery. He was in a critical condition and was on ventilator support for the past two days. He started his career as a screenwriter leaving behind a career in law. He also directed two films namely Anarkali and Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Run Baby Run, Chettayees, Ramaleela, Sherlock Toms and Driving License are the most popular movies which had the director’s script.

