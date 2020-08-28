1
Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil Remake: Karthi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban to play the lead roles?

After various speculations, it looks like the Tamil remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum will have Karthi and Parthiban in the lead roles.
Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 09:50 am
Well, it looks like the Tamil remake of superhit Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum will have Karthi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in the lead roles. It was speculated that the film will have Simbu reprising Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role sometime back after Parthiban hinted at a possible collaboration with the Maanaadu star. Now, according to DT Next, the film will have Karthi reprising Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role, while Parthiban will be reprising Biju Menon’s role.

In the beginning, Sarathkumar and Sasikumar were in talks for the Tamil remake. However, it did not happen due to unknown reasons. Directed by late critically acclaimed filmmaker Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is one of the highly appreciated movies of Mollywood. It should be noted that Karthi and R Parthiban’s onscreen collaboration Aayirathil Oruvan was one of the most critically acclaimed Tamil films.

It is also reported that Karthi will start shooting for the film only after his portion of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is wrapped up. However, an official announcement has not be made by the makers yet. Producer Kathiresan of Five Star Films has bagged the Tamil remake rights. The film had grossed Rs 52 crore at the box office and was made in a budget of Rs 5 crore. R Parthiban had shared a newspaper snippet, where the director Sachy had said that he would like to see Parthiban playing Biju Menon’s role if the film is remade in Tamil.

